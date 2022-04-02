New parking charges coming to Lincolnshire coast for Easter

Parking charges are being introduces at Lincolnshire County Council car parks along the coast.

The new charges come into effect in time for Easter, starting on Good Friday, April 15, until October.

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic saw thousands of visitors flocking to the coast to use the free car parks run by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) - and motorhomes taking up vital spaces.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Lincolnshire County Council wants to free up space "to welcome as many visitors as possible to our beautiful coast", but it comes at a cost.

There is concern motorists will park along the roadside like they did at Anderby Creek after Covid-19 restrictions were eased during the pandemic.

Coun Colin Davie, LCC executive member for environment, and local member for Ingoldmells Rural, said: "As these sites have become more popular, increasingly they are frequented by motorhome users.

"The oversized nature of these vehicles has led to more incidences of obstructive parking, and greatly reduces the space available for other visitors to the beach.

"Also, with no facilities for these vehicles at the car parks, we often see grey water and waste left on site after unauthorised overnight stays."

There are concerns motorists refusing to pay will park along roadsides, blocking drives like they did at Anderby Creek when restrictions were eased during the pandemic.

However, Coun Davie said steps have been taken to prevent this.

"Residents have expressed concerns that introducing parking charges could cause drivers to park dangerously on nearby roads," he said.

"As such, we've introduced waiting restrictions on nearby roads to maintain clear visibility at junctions, keep access roads clear and protect private accesses.

"I'm pleased to see that these sites are popular, and by introducing this enforceable parking order, we can ensure there is space to welcome as many visitors as possible to our beautiful coast.”

When parking charges were introduced at the North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point, protestors glued up the machines.

However, there are no facilities to take payment for parking on site, either via cash or card.

Visitors will need to pay via phone, text, online at www.apcoaconnect.com or through the APCOA Connect app.

Parking charges will apply in coastal car parks at Anderby Creek, Chapel Six Marshes, Huttoft, Marsh Yard and Wolla Bank.

Charges will apply from 10am to 5pm. Car parks will be open from 6am to 10pm.

No parking is allowed overnight between 10pm and 6am, and any vehicles over 6m in length are not allowed to use the car parks.

The charges are:

Up to one hour - £1

Up to two hours - £2

Over two hours - £4

Disabled badge holders will be exempt from the charges.