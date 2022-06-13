New partnership to help support and improve the wellbeing of West Lindsey residents

The organisations have linked up to help families in areas of need, older people in isolation, care homes and sheltered housing and residents in rural areas.

Everyone Active runs West Lindsey Leisure Centre in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, while the Gainsborough Trinity Foundation is a registered charity based at The Venue at Roses, which supports and improves the lives of people through sport and education.

These locations are being used to deliver new wellbeing opportunities to local communities.

Among these activities are walking sports such as walking football, after-school clubs and district-wide wellbeing walks with the Lincolnshire Co-op.

There will also be an Active Care Homes programme and a Fit Villages project which includes seated exercises, boccia and short mat bowls, parent and toddler soft play sessions, training courses and education classes and A ctive Antz, for parents and tots, is set to launch soon, while roller skating for families will return later in the year.

The partnership is also working with One You Lincolnshire on a Heart and Soul programme to support communities that have lack of access to health and exercise provision.

Chris Duncan, Everyone Active’s community wellbeing manager, said: “We want to provide opportunities for people across the community to improve their health and wellbeing and this new partnership with the Gainsborough Trinity Foundation will do just that.

“Everyone deserves to live healthy and happy lives and this partnership will give opportunities to those who need it, both now and in the future, and that is a really exciting prospect.”

Damon Parkinson, Gainsborough Trinity Foundation ’s chief executive, said: “This is a really exciting partnership which will provide a huge range of benefits and both organisations are keen to make a genuine difference to as many lives as possible.”