New plans for more than 500 homes in Skegness - and it's not the Gateway scheme

A new plan for more than 500 homes in Skegness is to be submitted to East Lindsey District Council in “direct competition” to the Gateway development for 1000 homes.

An expansion is being planned to the Lumley Fields development.

Local developer for 20 years Dean Wann has revealed proposals by his company, Manorcrest Homes, to expand their 60-acre Lumley Fields site off Burgh Road, which was started in 2004 and already has 750 homes.

Mr Wann said it was always his intention to expand the site but with East Lindsey District Council beginning consultation on the draft Local Development Order (LDO)on the Gateway proposals the other side of town off Wainfleet Road, it has “forced his hand” to reveal his own plans earlier.

Manorcrest developers are working to be ready to seek outline planning permission with East Lindsey District Council for the new Lumley Fields proposals – including another doctor’s surgery for the area – a community centre as well as community space, in January.

"We are now in consultation station and over 1,000 flyers have been delivered to local residents outlining the proposals,” said Mr Wann, "Myself and my business partner Leigh Hall have owned Manorcrest Homes for 20 years and have already built 750 homes and invested heavily in roads and infrastructure with a view in time of developing the adjacent land.

"We are now applying for 515 dwellings including various other uses to complement our development

"The current Beacon Medical Centre was built this side of town to support the houses already there but, talking to local people, we understand the need for an additional medical centre and that is why we are including it in the new plans.

“We build around 50 houses a year, employing 75 people and150 more indirectly.

"We are really excited to finally be able to reveal our plans to the public."

Proposals for the Skegness Gateway scheme came a step closer last month when East Lindsey District Council announced it would soon consult on a draft Local Development Order (LDO)

The Gateway development off Wainfleet Road would provide more than 20 hectares of combined retail, business and industrial space as well as provide 1,000 new homes

