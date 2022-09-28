New plans for redevelopment of Sutton on Sea Colonnade and Pleasure Garden to be submitted

The Colonnade revised site.

The amended plans introduce an additional 16-metre clearance between the new landmark multi-use pavilion, seasonal overnight lodges and the promenade, while maintaining all the key designs from the original proposal.

The project, which is part of the Connected Coast Town Deal and has been approved by the government for Town Deal funding, now includes a new 3m-wide bridge link connecting the promenade to the new buildings, while maintaining access to the seafront. Sixteen day-let beach huts will remain, as originally planned, on the promenade.

Additional amendments also see the removal of 21 undercroft kiosk spaces, the inclusion of a Changing Places Toilet and a first floor viewing platform within the main pavilion and two new craft studios beneath the overnight lodges.

The Colonnade revised site.

Advertisement

The application will also set out how the Pleasure Gardens area will be enhanced to create new sensory play facilities for children, additional seating areas and space for pop-up events and markets.

The design also includes enhanced planting and community gardens, a new dunes landscape and additional walkways. The scheme also ensures the retention and protection of the popular paddling pool, anchor water feature and tennis courts.

The Sutton on Sea Colonnade project has an estimated capital build cost of £6.2million, with £4.2million confirmed through the Towns Fund.

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, said: “We have long since established our aspirations for the redevelopment and reinvigoration of Sutton on Sea’s historic Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens, in consultation with local communities.

Advertisement

“Our long and detailed negotiations with the Environment Agency have now brought us a vital step closer to seeking consent for the proposed scheme and bringing the construction works to reality in early 2023. These negotiations have been pivotal to ensuring the new Colonnade doesn't negatively impact the vital function and integrity of the adjacent sea defences.

“Our full business case for the Colonnade project has been welcomed and accepted by HM Government and subject to planning approval, we look forward to delivering the works, with the support of all our lead partners.”

Cllr Martin Foster, the council’s champion for the Colonnade project, said: “By working with our partners we have been able to come up with a scheme that still protects our flood defences while keeping the original design elements the council first proposed in its business case.

“Subject to planning approval, this modern development will be a game changer to Sutton on Sea. It will bring investment, new opportunities and facilities for both residents, day visitors and holiday makers who enjoy everything Sutton on Sea has to offer.”

Advertisement

Claire Draper, Vice Chair of Connected Coast commented: “Through partnership working we have developed these modern and aspirational designs which reflect the ambition for the Colonnade whilst maintaining the vital flood defences.

“With these designs and the Town Deal funding, we have the opportunity to bring a development that will be transformative for Sutton on Sea.”

The Environment Agency has provided advice and guidance to East Lindsey District Council to ensure the project is sustainable.

Area Coastal Manager for the Environment Agency, Deborah Campbell BEM said: “Flood risk needs to be at the heart of decision making by local authorities to help maintain a thriving community and improve resilience against flood risk and climate change impacts expected in the future

Advertisement

“This has been a great example of partnership working in action and shaped the revised plan for the Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens to be more sustainable in response to rising sea levels.

“The ARCC (Adaptive and Resilient Coastal and Communities) project, which is part of the Lincolnshire Flood Risk and Water Management program of works, will agree the likely expected climate change impacts. It will also consider how local ambition for growth and prosperity can be delivered to accommodate these Climate Change impacts and ultimately secure the funding to deliver the necessary infrastructure.

“The Environment Agency has committed to develop this publicly consulted Adaptation Strategy alongside East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and the University of Lincoln.”

The build programme remains on schedule for completion by Easter 2024 as outlined in the full business case, which was formally approved by HM Government in August 2022.

Advertisement