The plans include a massive edifice to the Red Arrows, a 550-acre commemorative park for the RAF and Dambusters and a 65-acre filming and gaming studio.

The Horizon Park venture website outlines what developers want to create on the 8-900 acre site once it goes to tender by the Ministry of Defence and the Red Arrows move to RAF Waddington.

Those behind the plans said it will commemorate the site’s history, but also redevelop parts of it and provide “new and sustainable economic growth”.

Plans have been revealed for the RAF Scampton site which is closing

A spokesperson for West Lindsey District Council said: “As residents will no doubt imagine, there is huge amounts of interest in the future of the site at RAF Scampton – and we are aware of a number of proposals that are being worked up.

“At this stage however, although the intention to close RAF Scampton at the end of 2022 has been announced, the site has not yet formally been put up for sale and therefore interest at this stage remains purely interest.

“We will continue to work closely with Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Lincolnshire County Council, as well as the local community to get the future uses of the site right.”

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said their stance was the same.

As well as the Horizon Park centrepiece – which will include cinemas and vintage trams – there are also initial plans for 110 acres of residential villages designed around the community, a 17-acre Academy of Excellence focusing on sustainable intensification of arable and grazing-livestock, a 38-acre business centre, a 16-acre centre for professionals and enthusiasts to restore aircraft and land vehicles and a 65-acre ‘Arrow Studios’ – a facility combining gaming and film techniques with a state of the art studio space.