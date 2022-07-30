New pork scratchings range launched at Chuckling Cheese Skegness store

The new Chuckling Cheese range at the Skegness store in the Hildreds Centre.

Initially started in 2012, and incorporated as The Chuckling Cheese Company Ltd in 2015, the company opened their first store here in Skegness, within the Hildreds Shopping Centre in 2016.

In recent years the company has grown substantially and now have five stores nationwide, alongside their thriving online retail site.

Whilst they sell a generous range of over 40 flavoured cheddars, this company is no longer just cheese.

In recent years they have diversified into the world of gifting, alcohol, snacking and much more with the introduction of their Chuckling Spirits range and their offering of freshly baked goods, fresh toasties and much more.

The tasting evening was to announce of their new Chuckling Snacks range, Flavoured Pork Scratchings. which is now available to purchase online and in store.

The Chuckling Cheese Company have launched a range of seven different flavoured pork scratchings including Original, Salt and Vinegar, BBQ, Habanero, Black Pepper, Garlic and Worcester Sauce.

As well as samples of the pork scratchings, VIP guests were able to taste a variety of cheeses chutney on thins and toasty bites and delicious melted cheese on their home-baked beetroot loaf.

Emma Colclough, Director, commented: “We are delighted to welcome events back to our stores.

" Whilst we reopened a little while ago, this is the first time we have been able to bring a sense of community back to our stores and to thank all of our VIP customers for their support over the years.

" We are thrilled that this coincided with the launch of our new pork scratchings as we have worked hard to bring our customers only the best quality, tastiest products, and we hope that all of our customers like them.”