New principal “passionate” about serving his rural community

Jake Bailey, the new Principal at Somercotes Academy

​New Somercotes Academy principal Jake Bailey, 33, needed little time familiarising himself with his surroundings – he has lived in the area much of his life.

He moved to Lincolnshire from London when he was five years old, growing up in Sutton-on-Sea and Mablethorpe.

He attended Monks Dyke School (now Louth Academy, also part of the Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust) and played football for Sutton Rovers and Theddlethorpe and rugby for Grimsby.

He studied at the University of Cumbria where he specialised in outdoor leadership and the physical environment, and then trained in Hull and then taught in Sheffield before being drawn back to his home county, taking up teaching and leadership roles in Grimsby and Boston.

Jake said that when this role came up, it felt like a “gift”: “We live 20 minutes away and Somercotes is ten minutes from where I grew up,” he said, “I couldn’t wait to start.

"I visited the school a couple of times and it felt like the stable, good school it is.

“I’ve also met some lovely people from Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust, as well as at the Academy.

"It will be nice to be part of a team that takes the school from good to great.

“I’ve seen the progress scores and this is a community that can achieve terrific things. I’m looking forward to playing my part in that journey.”

Chief executive officer at Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust, Martin Brown, welcomed Jake to the school.

“We’re delighted to appoint someone who is local, understands the area and also has the necessary experience to drive Somercotes Academy forward,” he said, “We look forward to him making a positive impact on children’s outcomes.”

The Trust’s Director of School Improvement Andrew Collins had acted as interim Principal, allowing for a smooth transition to Jake.

Jake said that he is “passionate” about serving rural communities.