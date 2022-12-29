Employers in Gainsborough and the West Lindsey area are invited to get involved with a new project to help improve their workforce skills.

A new Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) has been welcomed by West Lindsey District Council

The Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) is a major new project led by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to review and realign skills supply and demand.

This Department for Education initiative will lead to shifts in the type and level of skills available to local employers.

It will also affect change in how some post-16 technical skills and training are delivered.

Coun Lesley Rollings, who welcomes the review, said: “This piece of work will help to shift our understanding of the skills we need for the future.

"It’s a great opportunity for local employers to really engage with the LSIP and to ensure that the skills they need can be met.”

Over the coming months, the project aims to generate thousands of responses to the research calls from employers of every size, sector, and location.

Amanda Bouttell, West Lindsey District Council’s senior project and growth officer – employment and skills, said: “The scope, availability and level of key workforce skills, including work readiness has been a great challenge and frustration for local employers for many years.

“This is a chance to collectively make the right changes, and by participating in these focus groups, employers can help to shape the LSIP for the future.”

A free employer focus group is taking place at Thonock Park in Gainsborough from 8am to 10.30am on Wednesday, January 11.

To book visit www.fsb.org.uk/event-calendar/lsip-employer-focus-group-gainsborough-11jan2023.html.

Or you can attend an online focus group on February 15.

Book your place at www.fsb.org.uk/event-calendar/lsip-employer-virtual-focus-group-for-greater-lincolnshire-rutland-15feb2023.html.

You can also complete an online survey or telephone interview which is due to go live in January 2023, dates to be confirmed.