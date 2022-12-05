New projects costing £4.5million will improve traffic and travel on the A16 in Boston

Two ‘Levelling Up’ projects to improve the A16 in Boston next year have been announced by Lincolnshire County Council.

Marsh Lane roundabout on the A16 at Boston. Image: Google.

It is hoped the projects, costing in the region of £4.5million, will help to ease congestion on a the busy Marsh Lane roundabout and allow better access for larger vehicles.

There are also hopes the projects could ‘future proof’ the A16 to allow for a potential dual carriageway at a later date.

The schemes will be discussed and voted on by the county council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday next week.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "Our improvements to Marsh Lane roundabout and to improve active travel in Boston will be the first two schemes we carry out as part of our overarching A16 ‘Levelling Up Fund’ improvement project.

“Plans for improving Marsh Lane roundabout, which are expected to take five months to complete, include creating an additional northbound lane to unlock space for a dedicated right-turn lane for people travelling north from the A16 into Marsh Lane, as well as creating a dedicated left-turn lane for those travelling south from Marsh Lane onto the A16.

“Doing all of this would not only reduce congestion on the A16 and Marsh Lane and improve access for all vehicles, particularly HGVs, now, while also future-proofing the A16 so it can be widened to incorporate a dual carriageway if a suitable funding opportunity comes up in the future.

“Plans also include carrying out improvements aimed at making it easier for people to walk and cycle in and around Boston by addressing the conflict between cycle users and HGVs on Marsh Lane through the Riverside Industrial Estate.”

The Boston Active Travel plans, expected to take seven months to complete, comprise of creating a three-quarter mile active travel route, with changes such as:

• Building a new shared footway/cycleway along London Road, A16 and Marsh Lane, including the introduction of new toucan crossings on the A16 and Marsh Lane which allow both pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road under lights and will improve journey times for local residents and workers travelling to Marsh Lane and beyond

• Updating the layout on Wyberton Low Road (north of the crossroads with Marsh Lane) to allow cyclists to pass through the island arrangement, which will reduce conflicts between cycle users and HGVs on Marsh Lane

• Building a new shared footway/cycleway on the eastern side of Marsh Lane

• Adding a new shared footway/cycleway on the northern end of Wyberton Low Road to the primary school

The council says specific start dates and traffic management details “have not yet been finalised” - with details to be announced closer to work starting.

However, they added “a combination of lane closures, reduced speed limits, temporary traffic signals and road closures would be used as needed during both sets of works”.

The Marsh Lane roundabout improvements are expected to cost £3.78 million, with the Boston Active Travel works expected to cost just over £750,000.

Both projects will be funded by a portion of the £20m in ‘Levelling Up’ funding awarded to the county council in October 2021.

