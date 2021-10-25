E5 Living UK will build 39 bungalows at Stow Park Road, Marton, provisionally named Marton Meadows, including 31 high specification two to four-bedroom single storey properties with eight affordable housing units.

Work is expected to start in early 2022.

Marton Meadows will be E5’s second house building venture in Lincolnshire to date.

Kevin Stevens, the director of E5 Living UK, which has revealed a £12m housing project for Marton

It is currently heading into phase two of King’s Park in Grimsby, a new community of nearly 100 new homes with retail units next to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Hospital.

E5 has also secured land in Market Rasen where it is proposing more than 70 bungalows and has further plans for an additional site in Market Rasen and one in Caistor.

The Marton homes are being designed by Lincolnshire-based architects Hodsons and will address the lack of single storey homes in the area, said E5 Director Kevin Stevens.

He said: “There is a nationwide shortage of bungalows.

“We know from our experience in Grimsby that demand for bungalows far outweighs the availability and we’re going some way to redressing the balance with our Marton Meadows development.

“We have worked with Hodsons on King’s Park and together we bring a fresh approach to single storey living.

"Bungalows offer great scope for all kinds of house buyers, from young families to downsizers, and our designs reflect the preference for open plan contemporary homes.”

“The Marton properties will benefit from our signature high specification with elements like underfloor heating, bi-fold or patio doors to the garden and individually designed kitchens with stone worktops as standard.

“Our homes raise the bar in terms of what buyers expect for properties in this bracket and we look forward to being able to offer a well-priced and quality housing solution for people next year when these properties come to market.”

E5 Living UK creates and builds quality homes with distinctive designs across the UK.