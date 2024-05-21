Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new £12 million holiday lodges featuring 128 luxury lodges has been unveiled at Butlin’s in Skegness in time for the May half term holiday.

VIP guests were today given a tour of the latest accommodation offer, Maple Walk, which now means the company has invested over £20 million in the resort over the past 12 months following the opening of the £2.5 million SKYPARK playground, new-look fairground and Studio 36 venue.

These new openings have created over 70 jobs, with 50 created from Maple Walk opening, and are attracting more people to the region to enjoy the facilities.

Each of the three-bedroom lodges in the Maple Walk village includes a main bedroom, complete with a king-sized bed and en-suite shower room, and two twin rooms.

Opening of the new Maple Walk holiday village at Butlin's in Skegness.

They feature a large, fully equipped kitchen area, with full-sized fridge freezer, microwave and hob. There’s also fast and reliable Wi-Fi and outside, every lodge has private decking with outdoor furniture and parking space for two cars.

Working with holiday homes specialist Willerby, all 128 premium lodges have been built to the pioneering Willerby GreEN Standard, the industry’s only green build specification. Introduced in 2022, lodges built to this standard reduce energy consumption by up to 28% and cut emissions.

The £12 million accommodation project will be available to guests on family breaks and Big Weekenders and is just a short walk to the heart of resort.

Guests staying in a premium lodge can enjoy everything the resort has to offer including live entertainment and endless activities.

Dining area in one of the new premium lodges at Maple Walk at Butlin's in Skegness.

Job opportiunitiues include a mix of full and part-time vacancies suitable for different levels of experience. Roles include Village Manager, Team Leaders, Gardeners, Maintenance Team and Cleaners. Maple Walk will also recruit additional Resort Safety Team and Welcome Hosts to service the new village.

The SKYPARK playground, features climbing towers, light up slides and the UKs longest seesaw.

It is equipped with a wheelchair accessible trampoline, swings and walkways. There’s also the recently renovated fairground with four new rides and competed works to Studio 36 venue.

Jeremy Fletcher, Butlin’s Skegness Resort Director said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new premium lodges for families and Big Weekender guests to enjoy.

A bedroom inj one of the new premium lodges in Maple Walk at Butlin's in Skegness.

"The new Maple Walk village is a fantastic addition to our resort and early feedback from guests who have already stayed in one of our new lodges has been very positive.

“With new accommodation and entertainment facilities like our inclusive SKYPARK playground and new-look fairground opening just last year there’s plenty of reason for guests to visit our resort on holiday this year.”