Planning permission for a new £13 million venture to build 57 bungalows in Beckingham has been approved.

Forge New Homes, a partnership between five housing associations, are set to build on a seven acre site off Station Road, west of Gainsborough.

The development, which is Forge New Homes third development, will be a mixture of dormer, detached, and semi-detached bungalows will provide modern and flexible spaces for buyers.

The homes will be for market sale, shared ownership, and affordable rent.

An external view of the new homes set to built in Beckingham

The bungalows at Beckingham will offer buyers seamless, free-flowing layouts and blended indoor-outdoor living.

Work is set to start in spring 2023, with the first homes available to reserve in late 2023.

With customers at their heart, the regional developer will continue to build liveable spaces for thriving households and growing communities.

Andy Beattie, project d irector for Forge New Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted planning permission for this development that will bring much-needed homes to Beckingham.

"We’ve engaged actively with the community and local authority to ensure we deliver high-quality new homes that buyers are looking for.

"The bungalows will be in keeping with the other homes in the village.

"Like our other two developments we’ll be working hard to provide beautiful spaces for people to make memories, grow families and friendships.”

Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing and chair of Forge New Homes, said: “We’re delighted that the Beckingham project has passed planning and we’re looking forward to bringing much-needed family housing to the area.

"We’re keen to work in partnership with other public and private-sector organisations to participate in project delivery and would welcome conversations with anyone that can help us to access sites and the delivery of new homes.”

Forge New Homes has two other developments, The Hedgerows at Pilsley, and a further site in the location of the former Bolsover Hospital.

