New £14m Skegness College campus welcomes first students

Skegness College has welcomed students to its £14 million new campus for the very first time.

New and returning students were greeted with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at the development on Wainfleet Road.

Jaydon, who studies plumbing, was the first student to step through the doors.

They shared their excitement: “This is a spectacular new campus for [us] to learn in! I’m excited to learn in the new workshop.

"It’s nice to see how the college has turned out.”

The new campus offers a variety of facilities purpose-built for vocational learning, including a care flat and hospital ward, a hairdressing and beauty salon, motor vehicle, plumbing, electrical, and construction workshops, as well as business IT suites.

Morag Moore, Campus Director for Skegness College, said: “We’re delighted to welcome so many students to Skegness College today. Seeing

the awe on their faces as they walk through our brand-new campus and take in their new learning environments has been a joy!

“It’s been an incredible journey to get here, and we’re thankful to everyone involved, from our developers Hobson & Porter to Connected Coast, as well as our amazing staff here at Skegness College and the wider TEC Partnership.”

Supported by £14 million funding through the Towns Fund, overseen by Connected Coast, the new campus is poised to make a significant impact by providing accessible education opportunities in critical areas, including construction, hospitality, health and social care, and business.

Chris Baron, Chair, Connected Coast, said: “It is absolutely fantastic to see the new college now opening its doors to welcome in students; this truly is the culmination of a long-held ambition for the Board.

“We know that the new college is going to make a big impact in the town, allowing learners to access a diverse range of education and training opportunities in this modern and well-equipped facility.

"I wish everyone who will be learning here the very best with their studies.”

With the development of the new campus, Skegness College – which is part of the TEC Partnership, has seen record-breaking enrolment numbers: a 50% increase in Further Education student numbers and a 125% increase in predicted numbers for adult students.