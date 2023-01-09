Plans for 40 new electric vehicle charging points to be installed across East Lindsey in the coming months are underway, after the District Council was awarded a £150,000 grant by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV).

New charging points will be located in Tattershall, Horncastle, Skegness, and Sutton on Sea. Photo: ELDC

The Grant, part of the second phase of OZEV’s Onstreet Residential Chargepoint Scheme, is offering local residents who may not have access to their own off-street parking facilities the opportunity to charge electric vehicles.

Initial work has begun to install new charging points in Tattershall and Horncastle, as well as Skegness and Sutton on Sea, with work expected to be completed by April 2023.

The Tattershall chargepoint will be located at Market Place and will offer four 7kW dual chargepoints, while the charge point located at the new Hub, on Mareham Road, Horncastle, will offer two 7kW dual chargepoint plus two 22kW dual chargepoints.

Marine Avenue, Sutton on Sea will see four 7kW dual chargepoints, while there will be two located in Skegness, with four 7kW dual chargepoints located at Princes Parade and the Lawn Car Park.

The 40 new charging points will add to the 22 council points already available in East Lindsey car parks, situated in Alford, Coningsby, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Skegness, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, said: “I am pleased we have been able to achieve this funding from OZEV to provide this service for our car parks, which are central to our residents. The grant plays a vital role in helping us support our residents who own electric vehicles, giving them more options around the District to stop and charge their car.”

The installation works will cost a total of £204,000, with 75 percent of the costs covered by the grant funding and the remaining covered by BP Pulse, the district’s charging point provider.

Councillor Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture, and Carbon Reduction, said: “Our council is committed to reducing our carbon emissions and this will go some way in helping our residents be more energy efficient. Owning an electric vehicle will become more accessible and may encourage increased use of electric vehicles across our district.”

