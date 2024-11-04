New £4.5 million Scotter Ward at Gainsborough's John Coupland Hospital now complete

​The new £4.5 million Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough has been officially opened.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building works started last year to transform the former Morton Suite on the site into a state-of-the-art ward.

Over the coming weeks, staff will relocate from their first floor ward at the hospital and start to care for patients in the new area on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ward is run by the community services of the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group and will continue to care for patients who need time-limited inpatient care or rehabilitation.

The official opening of the new £4.5 million Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough

Donna Phillips, Scotter Ward clinical team lead, said: “It is wonderful to see all of the detailed planning, hard work and discussions come to fruition. This building has been co-designed with staff and patients alike, from the layout to the décor, ensuring that it really does meet the needs of the patients and staff on Scotter Ward.”

Patients are often transferred to Scotter Ward after a stay at a larger hospital, where they might be ready to be discharged but not well enough to return home.

The ward also plays a vital role in preventing patients from having to be admitted to one of the county’s larger hospitals by offering community hospital care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, some patients are admitted to Scotter Ward because they have been seen in an A&E or an Urgent Treatment Centre and the community ward is better suited for their needs.

The new ward has 17 beds, including three new four-bedded bedrooms and five single bedrooms.

Matthew Turner, Lindum Group construction manager, said: “It’s great to see this project completed. It will be a real asset to the people of Gainsborough and the surrounding area.

“It’s been an interesting scheme to deliver as it’s within the grounds of a live hospital, with staff and patients moving around nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our site manager was in daily contact with the facilities team at John Coupland and detailed logistics planning was vital to keep everyone safe during construction.

“Our team worked closely with NHS representatives to adapt the plan and programme to meet the specific needs of the hospital and the work has been delivered with the support of local subcontractors and suppliers too.”