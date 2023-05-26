A new £6.8m teaching block at a special school in Spilsby has been officially opened.

An artist's impression of the new £6.8m teaching block at The Eresby School in Spilsby.

The new block at The Eresby School incorporates additional classrooms, a hall for rebound therapy, hygiene suite facilities, a dedicated IT suite and science and technology space suitable for all needs. There are also calm rooms, physio space and improved staff facilities.

In addition, improvements have been made to the outside areas, including the creation of sensory and horticultural zones and a cycle track, as well as an extension to the car park and designated drop-off area.

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children's services, said: "The council wants to ensure that all children can access high-quality education, as near to their family and local community as possible. To help achieve that, we're investing £100m in improving our special schools.

"Our ambitious programme will mean more pupils with SEND can attend a local school rather than having to travel large distances for their education, which will be of great benefit to both the children and their families.

“I’m confident that these fantastic new facilities at The Eresby School will make a real difference to the pupils there, both now and in the future.”

Michele Holiday, headteacher at The Eresby School, added: “We are absolutely delighted with the new building and improvements to Eresby. These new and improved facilities have enhanced the provision already on offer at Eresby school and given us the ability to develop further opportunities for our students in their education and wellbeing.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at the David Ross Education Trust, added: “The Eresby School, judged outstanding by Ofsted, is part of the David Ross Education Trust and shares our mission to create a rich and exciting learning environment that inspires students to become their best selves.

“These brilliant new facilities will help our superb staff to support students to develop rich knowledge and the key life skills they need in order to enjoy a rewarding life into adulthood.

“We are very grateful to Lincolnshire County Council for investing in facilities which support students with special educational needs and disabilities.”