A new puffin crossing is being installed on Trinity Street in Gainsborough.

The work is to install a new pedestrian crossing with nearside indicators and on-crossing detection which will monitor pedestrian’s movements as they cross the road to improve safety and reduce unnecessary waiting time for traffic.

Puffin crossings look similar to pelican crossings but they do not have the green and red man mounted high up next to the vehicle traffic lights.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “The crossing currently on site is coming to the end of its working life, so we have taken the opportunity to replace it with an upgraded system which is lower voltage and better for both the pedestrian and traffic flow.

“For the duration of the work we will be using temporary traffic lights to help keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience around these works whilst we upgrade this crossing for the area.”

The work will begin on Monday, March 20, and is due to end on Friday, April 7.

It is worth noting that the end date may be moved due to unforeseen circumstances.

Temporary lights will be manually controlled and monitored between 7am and 7pm to assist traffic at the Tesco junction.

The works will happen at Trinity Street close to Lewis Street, Gainsborough.

