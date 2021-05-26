New railway station garden is looking good to grow

Rail Officer Jo Andrews and Rainbow Stars volunteers at Poachers Patch. EMN-210524-183854001

‘Poacher’s Patch’ is on Platform 1 and will be officially unveiled by the new mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates, on Thursday, June 3, coinciding with Volunteers Week.

The Poacher Line (Grantham to Skegness) community rail team were busy wedding and planting rhubarb, tomatoes, aubergines, sunflowers, radish, lettuce and beans in the raised beds last Thursday with the help of members of Rainbow Stars.

Community Rail Officer for the Poacher Line, Jo Andrews, said: “After a year of restrictions and lockdowns it is wonderful to finally invite the clients of Rainbow Stars into our allotment to start planting and get ready for our grand opening with the Mayor cutting the ribbon at 11.15am.

“It is really exciting to see this project come to fruition and hopefully it will serve the community for many years to come.”

Rainbow Stars fundraiser Jane Peck said: “We are excited and it is great to be part of this.”