​​New Rasen club is up and running for the new year

If, like many, your New Year’s resolution is to take more exercise, a new club in Market Rasen could help you achieve that goal.

Market Rasen Running Club heads out twice a week

With a successful weekly parkrun in the town, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and regularly attracts more than 100 participants from a wide area, there is obviously an interest in this form of exercise – and now Market Rasen has its own running club.

Following a meeting held at Market Rasen Town Football & Cricket Club at the end of November, where a committee was elected and a club kit designed, Rasen Running Club was formed – and it is already attracting members from all the Rasens, as well as surrounding villages.

New Running Club Chair, Mike Eckersley said: “Within 48 hours of the new Facebook group going live, we had 110 members – proving there is definitely a local market for this sort of activity."

The first club run – on a very cold and icy night – attracted 20 people. There have been a further eight club runs since then, with numbers growing.

The club also has a walking Section, which is for either runners recuperating

from injury or people who just want to walk.

Rasen Running Club is affiliated to the Football & Cricket Club, which gives access to facilities and somewhere to leave kit whilst out running.

Mike said: “We are very much based on social running and running for fun.

"We are fully inclusive for all abilities and although we are for 16 plus at the moment, we’ve got plans to develop a Junior Section as soon as possible.”

Runs are local to Market Rasen and will start and finish at the Cricket & Football Club at Rase Park, off Rase Lane and Gallamore Lane. Each of the runs will be led by a qualified England Athletics Coach.

Membership of Rasen Running Club is £20 per year, which also includes Social Membership of the Football & Cricket Club.

Mike added: “You can try three club runs free of charge to see if you like it before joining, so come along and give it a try and give your New Year’s resolutions a fighting chance.”