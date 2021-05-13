New Rasen councillor co-opted and looking to learn

New Rasen councillor Lindsey Burnett pictured on De Aston Field EMN-211005-161608001

Lindsey Burnett was co-opted on to the council to fill the vacancy following the resignation of June Clark.

Coun Burnett attended her first meeting last week, when she was appointed to the properties and HR committees.

Originally from Lancashire, she has lived in Lincolnshire for the past 36 years, 27 of those in Market Rasen.

Coun Burnett said: “I have recently semi retired, continuing to work part time as a staff nurse at a local community hospital.

“I learnt of an opening for candidates on the Market Rasen Town Council and decided it could be just the challenge I was looking for.

“I have always been interested in the area in which I live, so this was a good opportunity to learn more about Market Rasen and have an input in projects to raise and improve the profile of the area.”

Having attended her first meeting, Coun Burnett knows there is a lot to learn, but is up for the challenge.

She said: “I am interested in finding out what is in the pipeline for the town and how these things are approved for action, hopefully attracting families, visitors and businesses to the area.

“Green areas are important and need re generating, as has recently begun in De Aston Fields.