West Lindsey is now the third local authority in Lincolnshire to sign up to the new scheme.

Coun Owen Bierley, chairman of the prosperous communities committee, said: “I am pleased that my fellow councillors have agreed to support this new recycling system, which we believe will have minimal impacts on local residents but will have a significant impact on our environment.”

Councillors agreed to introduce a twin stream recycling collection service in areas of the district which receive a wheeled bin collection service.

A new recycling initiative has been backed by councillors

In West Lindsey, it means the blue co-mingled recycling bin would be collected monthly, rather than the current fortnightly.

A new, purple-lidded bin for paper and card would be collected in the alternate fortnight.

There are no current proposals to change any collection days.

Coun Tracey Coulson, vice-chairman of the prosperous communities committee and chair of the environmental working group at the council, said: “Figures show that our current co-mingled collections are seeing more contamination and there is also a reduction in the quality of material that is recycled which means we need to act now to improve this.”