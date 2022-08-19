New road safety campaign by Lincolnshire Police asks drivers to ‘just have a little patience’

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new road safety campaign has been launched by Lincolnshire Police

Over the last year 45 people have been killed on Lincolnshire’s roads, and a further 450 have been seriously injured.

James Kirk, Detective Inspector in SCIU (Serious Collision Investigation Unit), said: “In the last year we’ve had nearly 500 families whose lives have been devastated by the impact of road collisions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our officers have to knock on the door and deliver that news to tell someone’s child, parent, partner, brother, or sister that their lives will be changed forever.

"I cannot put into words the impact this has on not only the family but on friends, work colleagues and the local community.”

The majority of road traffic collisions are preventable. The main causes of collisions include being in a hurry, failing to look properly, and aggressive driving. All of these factors are intensified by speed.

Marc Gee, Inspector at Lincolnshire Police’s RPU (Roads Policing Unit), said: “This campaign is aimed at improving the driving standards of everyone in the county, as we often see serious road traffic collisions caused by impatience and poor driving.

"If only people could ‘just have a little patience’ a significant number of collisions would be prevented.

"People should realise that a risky overtake might only take seconds off their journey.

“At this time of year we see lots of slower agricultural vehicles around the county so please be patient and drive with care”

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “We have introduced a new roads policing team, launched Operation Snap to encourage residents to send us dashcam footage of dangerous driving and invested in cutting edge on-board cameras for our police cars.”