A dedicated team of police officers who will proactively patrol the roads of Lincolnshire has been launched

Their aim will be to reduce serious and fatal collisions, promote road safety, and to target criminals who use our road network to commit crime.

They will support the county response including local policing, neighbourhood policing and criminal investigation too.

Recognising that safety on Lincolnshire’s roads is of paramount importance and in need of further investment a decision was taken by the Chief Constable in 2021 to develop a new, dedicated roads policing department. The role had previously been performed as a dual function of the Armed Policing Unit.

Through the Police Uplift Programme, the police have established a Roads Policing Unit (RPU) comprising of two Sergeants and 18 Constables, based at two locations in Lincolnshire. This will give the RPU a footprint across the county and vastly improve police visibility on our roads.

Chief Inspector Pat Coates, Specialist Operations, said: “Our new Roads Policing Unit is vital in keeping people safe on Lincolnshire’s roads because they will bring a new focus on keeping road users safe from harm. Every serious collision we attend is a life changing event for those involved. By engaging with road users, educating, and enforcing road traffic legislation, we aim to reduce the number of people who have their lives potentially devastated by a road traffic collision.

“By targeting drivers who are disqualified, drive without a licence or insurance, drive with defective vehicles, drivers who are unfit through drink or drugs, steal vehicles and those whose sole purpose is to commit crime, we aim to remove those offenders who cause the biggest threat on our roads.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “With the support of council taxpayers in Lincolnshire, the Police Uplift Programme and careful financial planning, my long-standing ambition to see the creation of a dedicated roads policing team has now become a reality.