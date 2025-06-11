New Saturday bus service to improve links between Sleaford and Lincoln

A new Saturday bus service has been introduced to improve links between Sleaford and Lincoln for workers and those planning leisure activities.

The new 31 service is being run by Stagecoach East Midlands in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council.

It will connect Sleaford, Ruskington, Metheringham and Lincoln and buses will run five journeys from early in the morning until teatime.

Stagecoach says this offers the local community a full Monday to Saturday service and is part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) initiative.

Matthew Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to announce this significant improvement to Service 31. “By introducing a Saturday service, we’re making public transport a more convenient and attractive option for the communities we serve.

“We are always listening to community feedback and working with our partners to enhance local public transport options.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council added: “We are delighted to introduce this Saturday service between Sleaford and Lincoln, enabling more people to travel by public transport.

"This latest service improvement is brilliant news for our region and builds on the other 15 plus service upgrades Lincolnshire County Council has completed under our BSIP programme so far.

"We continue to work in partnership with our local bus operators to deliver these improvements to the county’s public transport network.”

For more information about Stagecoach East Midlands and the new 31 Saturday service, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/lincoln-and-newark-services