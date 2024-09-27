Gainsborough Old Hall, together with the Friends of the Old Hall Association, have launched a £10,000 education bursary scheme

Gainsborough Old Hall, together with the Friends of the Old Hall Association, have launched a £10,000 education bursary scheme to help more children visit.

The scheme is designed to help remove some of the financial barriers that have prevented some schools from bringing their pupils on a visit to the Old Hall and allowing them to apply for funds to cover the cost of KS1 (aged 5 to 7) and KS2 (ages 7 to 11) Discovery Visit workshops as well as coach travel.

The scheme is available to primary schools who have more than 23 per cent of students receiving free school meals and are within a 40-mile radius of the site.

During Discovery Visit’s learners can dress up, have a go at role play, crack some codes, or even become Royal servants.

Simon Bean, head of Historic Properties at English Heritage said: “It is the aim of English Heritage for every child to be able to experience an educational visit at one of our historic sites, but we know that cost is a barrier to participation for many schools – in particular, the cost of coach transport.

“We already host around 3,000 education visits annually at The Old Hall and we are thrilled to be able to be able to offer this support so many more children can enjoy the fantastic education offer we have here.

“My thanks go out to the Friends of the Old Hall Association and to The National Lottery Heritage Fund National Lottery players for their support in making this scheme a reality.”

In January The National Lottery Heritage Fund announced a grant of £222,000 to fund the ‘Old Hall, New Beginnings’ project which will enable the creation of an employability skills and development programme, support for a new research programme, new volunteering opportunities, revitalisation of the garden, and the development of a more family friendly visitor experience.

All of this will combine to ensure the Old Hall remains at the beating heart of the community for many years to come.

More information on the Old Hall, New Beginnings project, as well as the School’s bursary scheme, can be found at www.english-heritage.org.uk.