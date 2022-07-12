New shorter diversion to avoid water main burst on A158 in Skegness

The water main burst in Burgh Road. Skegness.

Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the A158 Burgh Road in the early hours of Saturday (July 9) morning and Anglian Water were called in to make necessary repairs.

Lincolnshire Police Control Room tweeted it was believed there are multiple areas where the main has burst. They said: "A burst water main has caused flooding and weakened the Tarmac.

"We believe there are multiple areas the water main has burst so the road will be closed pending work by Anglian Water."

It was expected the road would be closed for several days and a water tanker was provided to serve Southview Leisure Park which was also affected.

Sharon Hillson was on holiday at the time and told our newspaper: “We were given another two bottles of water as we still had no water on Sunday.

"Thank goodness for wet wipes, dry shampoo and a glass of water for cleaning teeth.”

Anglian Water have confirmed the six properties left without water were restored the same day. A spokesman said on Monday: "The burst water main on Saturday morning was repaired on the day and customers were without water for a short time in the morning.

"Water was restored to customers by 9.30am expect to the local caravan park where we sent a tanker to restore their supplies. The road remains closed while we complete our repairs to the road surface. We expect this to continue this week.”

Initially, diversions were put in place as far back at Partney roundabout to prevent a build-up of traffic trying to access the resort.

However, LCC has today (Tuesday) told our newspaper they had requested a new, shorter diversion to be in place via Orby to Ingoldmells as the A158 was expected to remain closed until tomorrow.

A spokesman said: “The road is likely to remain closed until late Wednesday as there is significant damage to the carriageway and surrounding area which will take time to repair.”