New signage proposed for Skegness Tower Cinema

New signage could soon be installed at Skegness Tower Cinema under plans submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

Owners Teen Spirit Ltd, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary at Skegness Aquarium this year, have applied to update the front of the cinema building on Lumley Road.

The proposals include removing the advertising screens on either side of the entrance and replacing them with new backlit signs reading “Cinema” and “Arcade.” A third sign featuring the word “Tower,” also in backlit lettering, is planned for the centre of the building on a new steel frame.

A new opening with a recessed area to accommodate a touchscreen is also proposed.

The company said the works are intended to “declutter” the front façade by removing redundant fittings and updating the signage.

“The existing steel-framed windows with lead detailing will be reinstated, achieved through the removal of advertising boards and screens.”

They added: “The proposed works will have no impact on the access into the site or the building. The access will also be maintained for the duration of the works.”

The Tower Cinema was first built in 1920 and fully opened to the public the following year. It houses two cinema screens on the first floor with a total of 302 seats, while the arcade is based on the ground floor.