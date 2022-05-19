Coun Tony Tye received the chain of office from outgoing Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham in an emotional Mayor Making ceremony after what was described as a “difficult year” due to the impact of the pandemic.

A Rotarian, former hotelier and chairman of Skegness Area Business Chamber and Skegness Town Plan, and ambassador for the town with Jolly on Tour promotions, Coun Tye admitted the pandemic had a deep affect on him as an outgoing voice of .the town

"I am really looking forward to getting back out there now as Mayor and raising money for his chosen charity, Hope for Tomorrow,” he said

There was much praise for the outgoing Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham who, in the words of Coun Mark Anderson, "held the council together”, while still managing to raise around £1,000 each for his charities, the Royal British Legion and Alive and Kicking.

Coun Burnham said he was proud to have held the office as “an ordinary man” and thanked councillors for their support over the year. He also thanked local photographer Barry Robinson for capturing those special moments.

One of his highlights came near the end of his year when he and Jane were VIP guests at Coventry City, where he was steward for 22 years before moving to Skegness.

Coun Burnham said: "Both Jane and I were given a VIP welcome and after the match which was on the same weekend as the Which? magazine said Skegness was rubbish and we stood talking to people for three hours and no-one agreed.”

The new deputy Mayor will be Coun Pete Barry, who has lived in the town all his life and started the first taxi service to airports among his varied career before he retired.

"I’m looking forward to supporting Tony during his year and becoming Mayor myself,” he said.

Outgoing deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes stepped down from the opportunity of becoming Skegness’ youngest Mayor due to work commitments.

However, he said he would be standing again in the elections next year as town and district councillor.

1. Mayor Making Outgoing Mayor Trevor Burnham hands over the chain of office to Coun Tony Tye. Photo: Barry Robinson

2. Mayor Making Coun Trevor Burnham receives a momento for his time in office from new Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham. Photo: Barry Robinson

3. Mayor Making New Mayoress Lin Tye receives the chain of office from outgoing Mayoress Jane Burnham. Photo: Barry Robinson

4. Mayor Making Mayor of Slegness Coun Tony Tye hands the chain of office to his deputy Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson