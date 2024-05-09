Local builder Coun Adrian Findley was voted in to the town’s top job at the Mayor Making ceremony, accepting the chain of office from Coun Pete Barry.

He was nominated by Coun Danny Brookes, who said: “As we deliberate this crutial decision, I urge you to consider the embodiment of true community spirit and dedication and integrity that is Coun Adrian Findley.

"Adrian is born and bred in our beloved town and his unwavering commitment to the welcome and prosperiry of our residents is evident in every endeavour he undertakes.

"His sole focus is on the betterment of Skegness. Adrian’s selfless dedication goes beyond the council chamber. He’s a proud volunteer for our RBL, tirelessly supporting our veterans and their families. His service to this noble cause has emplified his genuine compassion to serving others.”

Coun Findley told Lincolnshire World he was honoured to accept the role. “I’m really looking forward to the next 12 months.

"Running meetng is going to be a new experience for me but I am looking forward to getting out and about at events and with my Mayoress Sarah Staples, who is also a councillor and very supportive and proud of me.”

Coun Jimmy Brookes said he was also proud to be appointed Deputy Mayor, following in the footsteps of his brother, former Mayor Coun Danny Brookes.

"I’m really excited and looking forward to supporting Coun Findley as Mayor.

"I think it is a great honour – I see it as a once in a lifetime opportunity”

Coun Danny Brookes proposed a vote of thanks to the outgoing Mayor.

“Coun Barry has shown dedication and unwavering commitment throughout his Mayorship, even through personal hardship at the profound loss of his beloved wife,” said Coun Brookes.

"In the face of adversory, Coun Barry showed remarkable strength and courage continuing his duties as Mayor.

"His steadfast determination to fulfill his responsibilities speaks volumes about his character and the devotion to serving our communities.

"His tireless efforts have touched the lives of countless residents.

"As we bid farewell to Coun Barry let us express our deepest gratitude for his service.”

Coun Barry said he appreciated the kind words. He told Lincolnshire World: “I have enjoyed every day being the Mayor of Skegness.

"I feel a little sad it is ending but there are many highspots for me to remember – meeting different people in the community at events, opening new shops to help the economy back up and seeing people are investing in Skegness and there is a good future.

"I know Coun Findley will be an excellent Mayor and I will support him all the way.

"I’m not putting my feet up though.

"I have become chairman of the Twinning Association with Bad Gandersheim and also vice-chairman of the Village Church Farm Museum so I will be keeping busy with these.”

After the ceremony, a celebration buffet with entertainment was held at the Ship.

1 . MAYOR MAKING New Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley (back row centre), Mayoress Coun Sarah Staples (left), Deputy Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes and Mayoress Emma Brookes with their families. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . MAYOR MAKING Coun Pete Barry congratulates Coun Adrian Findley on becoming Mayor. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . MAYOR MAKING New Mayor Coun Adrian Findley gives a presentation to the outgoing Mayor Coun Pete Barry for his service. Photo: Chrissie Redford

4 . MAYOR MAKING Outgoing Mayor Coun Pete Barry presents a bouquet to his chaplain for the year, St Matthew's Reader Jean Smith. Photo: Chrissie Redford