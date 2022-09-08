New solar farms near Gainsborough would sacrifice farmland say those against the plans

Three separate applications have been made for sites in West Lindsey including the Cottom Solar, the Gate Burton Solar and the Tillbridge Solar applications, totalling nearly 10,000 acres.

If approved in full, the sites estimate they would create about 1,150MW of electricity combined, powering about 350,000 homes — enough for all households in Lincolnshire.

There are an estimated 5,000 residents around the sites of the three plans, with some communities facing being surrounded by panels.

Coun Richard Butroid, Sir Edward Leigh and Henry Morris at one of the proposed solar farm sites

Opponents fear the site would result in a major loss of farmland, as well as ruining beautiful vistas and walking routes through the county.

Coun Richard Butroid, who represents Gainsborough Rural South on Lincolnshire County Council, said the areas around Gate Burton were “absolutely stunning”.

He said his issue was not just the panels, but the infrastructure and noise that came along with it.

He said: “These are shipping containers that are going to be planted across our fields. Our public right of ways are going to have fences in either side of them to protect the panels, and you’re not going to feel like you’re walking through any decent countryside anymore and that’s a loss for a generation.”

Henry Morris, whose family owns Gate Burton Hall, said the plans would have a “huge” effect on the tranquility and visual amenity of the village of Gate Burton – which is about 50m from the nearest border. He said there would be 180-degree views of solar panels from the village once built.

The owners estimate that during construction, nearly 200 vehicles a day would cause noise, dust, visual and vibration pollution on one of the sites alone.