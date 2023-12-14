New strategy for south and east Lincolnshire outlines ambitious five-year plan

An ambitious five-year plan – formed as a result of a successful partnership between the three councils involved that has saved them £24 million – has been agreed.

The first South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership Sub-regional Strategy for 2024/25 – 2028/29 has been approved by Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council.

It reflects the original business case of the Partnership which identified opportunities for greater alignment and collective working on strategic issues that are common for all the councils.

The Partnership - which is the largest of its kind in the country - formed in 2021.

Along the coast, the strategy aims to deliver art and leisure project.

In addition to the £24 million saved, the Partnership has also secured more than £180m in external funding to support services and investment in communities through programme such as Town’s Fund and Levelling Up, which are resulting in significant construction programmes to provide new facilities.

Council leaders say the new strategy will enable them to ensure they can “continue to deliver meaningful projects and services that best serve our residents and businesses.”.

Couns Anne Dorrian Leader of Boston Borough Council, Craig Leyland Leader of East Lindsey District Council and Nick Worth Leader of South Holland District Council, said: “The sub-regional strategy is the next natural step as we continue to build on the joint work of the three councils to ensure we continue to deliver meaningful projects and services that best serve our residents and businesses.

“The priorities of growth and prosperity, healthy lives, safe and resilient communities and environment are all shared issues of importance for the whole sub-region. By working collectively, we have a greater influence and can bring alive projects and schemes which benefit our towns and parishes.

“Local issues specific for each council are still as important as ever – that will always remain – and this has been reflected in the final strategy.

“Thank you to all who have helped shape this document through our consultation and engagement, helping us to set our priorities for the next five years.”

The priorities for the Partnership as identified in the strategy are:

Growth and Prosperity

Healthy Lives

Safe and Resilient Communities

Environment

While the strategy sets out the ambitions for the sub-region, it also includes priorities of importance for each council.

For Boston:

Encourage a feeling of civic pride and support community cohesion.

Support improvements to Boston Town Centre, Markets and events.

Improve street cleanliness and work to reduce fly-tipping.

Support local businesses and employment opportunities.

Promote arts culture and heritage.

Promote tourism locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Explore opportunities to improve local infrastructure.

Efficiently manage the budget.

Ensure local resources are targeted towards community safety.

For East Lindsey:

Work with communities to deliver art and leisure projects.

Deliver low carbon and energy reduction projects.

Work with local communities to deliver green spaces and play areas.

Encourage and facilitate more town centre development for housing.

Repair and maintain existing council assets.

Develop an ambitious future Investment Plan for the coast.