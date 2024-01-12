The ‘Wings Trail’ project will see artists working with the community to create the artwork

A stock image of a Transported event in the town.

Transported has announced a new street art project is on the cards for Boston.

The arts programme was behind the popular Boston Buoys Trail in the town, installed in 2021, which featured six old marine buoys being turned into large-scale art installations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although in its early stages, Transported says it has already picked the three artists it would like to work on the new Wings project.

In a social media post yesterday (Thursday), a spokesperson said: “The Wings Trail project is the creation of an impactful street art mural trail that showcases the beauty of animal and insect wings in the area.

“This project aims to create a visually stunning and interactive experience for both residents and visitors, while also raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity and the natural world.

“Local arts organisation Transported will be leading delivery of the project, and we've selected three local artists to co-create the artwork with the community.”