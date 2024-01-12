Register
New street art trail set for Boston will showcase wildlife diversity in the area

The ‘Wings Trail’ project will see artists working with the community to create the artwork
By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT
A stock image of a Transported event in the town.

Transported has announced a new street art project is on the cards for Boston.

The arts programme was behind the popular Boston Buoys Trail in the town, installed in 2021, which featured six old marine buoys being turned into large-scale art installations.

Although in its early stages, Transported says it has already picked the three artists it would like to work on the new Wings project.

In a social media post yesterday (Thursday), a spokesperson said: “The Wings Trail project is the creation of an impactful street art mural trail that showcases the beauty of animal and insect wings in the area.

“This project aims to create a visually stunning and interactive experience for both residents and visitors, while also raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity and the natural world.

“Local arts organisation Transported will be leading delivery of the project, and we've selected three local artists to co-create the artwork with the community.”

They added that they are currently seeking permission from the owners of the proposed mural locations, and that more details on the project would be available soon.