New teaching assistants created to fill void in Lincolnshire schools

A special training programme has been launched in Lincolnshire to help attract nearly 150 new teaching assistants into the county’s schools and colleges.

One of the UK’s leading training providers, Realise, has delivered the training courses as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Adult Skills Fund programme.

The 16-day courses are now underway and will be hosted at multiple locations in Lincoln, Gainsborough and Boston over the next 12 months.

They are free to access for anyone over the age of 19 who lives in Lincolnshire. As part of this course, there will be a dedicated career coach who will support with the next steps of career progression.

Amongst the locations to be hosting the courses are the Alive Church in Lincoln and the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Sarah-Jayne Kidd, Operations Manager for Realise, said: “Schools and colleges across many parts of the country, including Lincolnshire, are experiencing a shortage in teaching assistants and many are struggling to recruit for what are essential positions.

“Our training courses not only help to address that skills gap but are also offering a fantastic opportunity for people in the region – many of whom are either unemployed, in low-paid jobs or considering a change of roles – to take the first steps towards enjoying a sustainable long-term career in education.

“We have seen fantastic early interest in the programme and look forward to welcoming many local residents to our training course over the coming months.”

The 144 learners who are due to complete the course will secure two qualifications – the Level 1 Teaching Assistant Pathway and Level 2 Award in Preparing to Work in Schools and Colleges.

Amongst the topics which will be covered on the course are child and youth health, safety and wellbeing and communication with children, young people and adults.

In addition, Realise will be delivering Level 3 Early Years Diploma training to another 17 nursery practitioners who currently work in a setting and are over the age of 24 to help upskill them.

For more information on the course, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.realisetraining.com