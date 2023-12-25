Work on a skills hub described as an ‘economic game changer’ for Skegness is a step closer.TEC Partnership has completed the purchase of the land for its new Skegness TEC campus, which forms a key part of the planned Skegness Gateway development.

Step closer - Adrian Clarke, TEC Partnership, Sue Bowser and Neil Sanderson of Skegness Gateway.

TEC Partnership has completed the purchase of the land for its new Skegness TEC campus, which forms a key part of the planned Skegness Gateway development.

The college will offer vocational skills training across a range of much-needed subjects, and has been described as an ‘economic game changer’ for Skegness by the team behind the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courses at the college will be tailored around the needs of the local area, such as construction, engineering, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, renewables and electric vehicles.

Its development is being part-funded by £14m of Town Deal funding from the government and the Connected Coast Town Deal.

Having been granted planning permission for the project by East Lindsey District Council earlier in 2023, Croftmarsh - the land’s owner and the developer behind Skegness Gateway - has now handed the land over to TEC Partnership for them to begin work on building the skills hub.

Sue Bowser of Croftmarsh, said: “Education plays a critical part in the regeneration of any area, and this partnership with Skegness TEC will ensure that the young people of the wider Skegness area will be able to gain the skills and accreditations they need without having to go elsewhere. The Skegness Gateway is all about regeneration for the town and developing much-needed skills is a really important part of what we are trying to achieve here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed Skegness Gateway - which is subject to a Local Development Order (LDO) with East Lindsey District Council - will create 1,000 new homes, hundreds of jobs, much-needed amenities, a learning campus and business opportunities to the west of the town.

Bowser said: “Discussions around the LDO are progressing well, and this latest move with TEC Partnership is a sign of our commitment and dedication to transforming our home town of Skegness.

"The wider urban extension is essential to securing the town’s long-term future by creating thousands of jobs and homes, attracting a new generation of people to the area.”

Adrian Clarke, group vice principal corporate services at TEC Partnership, said: “We are very excited about inviting both existing learners and new learners into a fantastic new space that we are going to create for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The new building has got brilliant facilities that will enable them to develop the skills that they need to support the local economy of the future.”

Councillor Steve Kirk, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for the coastal economy, said: “It is great to see another positive step taken towards the new TEC campus, that will provide high-quality learning and training opportunities for both young people and adults right here in Skegness, without the need to travel further afield.

“With courses specifically designed around the needs of the local area, I truly believe that this will be a game-changing development, not only for those looking to further their own skills and qualifications, but also for our local businesses and economy to grow and continuously improve the workforce through more training and recruitment.”