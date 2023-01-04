The Butterfly Hospice Trust has opened a new on-site facility where people can receive personalised one-to-one support.

The ribbon is cut to officially open the new Therapy Village.

Called the ‘Therapy Village’ – it is now home to the charity’s Butterfly Therapy Service, offering help to anyone dealing with a life-limiting condition or bereavement.

Sessions are available by phone, video call or face-to-face in a safe, calm and secure environment.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Butterfly Hospice Trust said: “They are led by qualified therapists who are trained to listen, offer emotional support and explore various coping strategies based on individual needs, as they recognise the uniqueness of each situation.

The area outside the new Therapy Village, pictured left.

Advertisement

“The idea of offering a Therapy Service within the Hospice was first conceived in March 2021 and following initial consultations and planning, work shortly commenced. Within just over a year, fully serviced and equipped pods were installed and open for use.”

Now established, the Therapy Service has links with local GP surgeries as far afield as Horncastle, as well as connections with the Pilgrim Lung and Chemotherapy Teams, the MND Society, the Macmillan Cancer Care Team, the Beam Café in Boston, the Boston Neighbourhood Team, and the LCHS Nursing Team at the Hospice.

Advertisement

So far, Butterfly Therapy has supported over 70 individuals, having grown far beyond the first-year expectations, with the aim to ‘make every lived day the best it can be’.

Future plans for 2023 include a support group for carers who have lost a loved one, as well as walk and talk groups, with the possibility of a well-being gardening group.

Advertisement

Mayor of Boston, Coun Anne Dorrian at the official opening event.

Paul Caddell, Therapy Services Manager, commented: “We are proud to have officially opened The Butterfly Hospice Therapy Service. The event was a great success attended by many of our supporters and partners.

Advertisement

“Without the support of local businesses, individuals, grant funders, and local people our therapy service would not have been possible. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

“Our therapists Sue and Lizzie have been instrumental in the development of the service, and we all look forward to supporting the people of East and South Lincolnshire into the future”.

Advertisement

If you feel that you need some support, please contact The Butterfly Hospice Therapy Service by email - [email protected] or phone 07731722165.