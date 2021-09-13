The LIVES education team are now carrying out the new training sessions with firefighters across the county.

Richard Friend, organisational development manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "We have a strong history of working together with LIVES, as they have delivered our training and provided clinical governance to our co responder crews throughout our long collaboration.

"This new contract will not only deliver enhanced medical skills to all our frontline responders but will provide improved efficiencies by having one provider deliver the training for two key competencies.

New trauma training for Lincolnshire firefighters

"It will mean all fire crews have the same enhanced level of training in the latest equipment and techniques, adding to the existing ongoing training they already receive. Our fire crews can then do even more to save lives before the arrival of medical professionals."

Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said: “We are delighted to be working with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to deliver trauma training for firefighters across the county.