Writer Sonya Hundal pictured in a writing activity at Spalding Pumpkin Festival in 2023.

Budding poets are being encouraged to take part in a new creative venture by Transported – kicking off in Boston this weekend.

Called ‘Unplugged and Unmetered’ – the free weekly workshops begin on Saturday, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Guildhall Museum.

A spokesperson for Transported, explained: Led by the esteemed local writer Sonya Hundal, Unplugged and Unmetered promises to be the go-to destination for poets seeking inspiration, community, and growth. The group aims to provide a nurturing space for both budding and seasoned poets to convene, collaborate, and cultivate their craft."

The launch event on Saturday is free to attend, but advance booking is required.

The spokesperson continued: “Participants can expect an enriching experience as the first three sessions will be facilitated by Sonya Hundal herself. These sessions will serve as an introduction to the group's ethos and will feature structured workshops on various poetry techniques, fostering a supportive environment for creative exploration.”

The itinerary for the initial workshops includes:

• Workshop One: Saturday, April 13, 10.30am-12.30pm, Boston Guildhall - Delve into the art of generating ideas, condensing text, and crafting a poetry group manifesto.

• Workshop Two: Saturday, April 20, 10am-12pm, Fydell House - Explore verse writing techniques, engage in critical feedback sessions, and strategize ways to connect with local arts organizations.

• Workshop Three: Saturday, April 27, 10am-12pm, Fydell House - Experiment with writing prompts, participate in feedback sessions, and identify avenues to engage with regional and national poetry communities.

Open to people aged 18 and above, Unplugged and Unmetered is said to offer “a unique opportunity to connect with fellow poets, refine skills, and contribute to a burgeoning artistic community”.

Nick Jones, Director of Transported, commented: "The appetite for these workshops followed on from a taster workshop delivered by Rosanna McGlone, and residents identified a 'gap in opportunity' in the area. It's appropriate for Transported to try and address this, collaborating with Sonya is an inspirational leader and helping to empower the community and support their artistic desires, which is exactly what Creative People and Places - our funding programme from Arts Council England is all about."