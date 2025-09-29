New upgrade for Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard electric vehicle charging facilities

Visitors to Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough can now benefit from upgraded electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities.

The centre has partnered with InstaVolt, the UK’s largest ultra-rapid charging provider, to install the latest technology.

The upgrade has seen the removal of the existing chargers and their replacement with one 160kw ultra-rapid charger in a wider bay offering greater accessibility.

The new charger means drivers can power up and get back on the road in as little as 20 minutes.

Melissa Clement, Centre manager at Marshall's Yard, with the upgraded ultra-fast charger

The newly installed unit offers higher charging speeds, improved reliability, and greater efficiency, meaning drivers can add significant range to their vehicles in the time it takes to enjoy a coffee or do some shopping at Marshall’s Yard.

Jodie Grundy, Operations Director at Dransfield Properties, the company which owns and manages Marshall’s Yard, said: “InstaVolt has an excellent reputation for delivering dependable, user-friendly charging, and we’re delighted to be working with them on this upgrade for our customers.

“The new charger will make life easier for our visitors, ensuring that Marshall’s Yard continues to be a convenient and sustainable destination for the local community.

“As well as a great retail line up Marshall’s Yard has a fantastic range of cafes where drivers can enjoy a break while they’re charging up.”

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt said: “We’re delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Dransfield Properties.

“Marshall’s Yard was one of the first sites we installed eight years ago. This upgrade was essential as EV demand grows.”

The new InstaVolt ultra rapid charger is now fully operational and located in the main car park at Marshall’s Yard for easy access.