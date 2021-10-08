New venture for farmers sees polar bears at Croxby

Clare and Mark Strawson with some of the pumpkins already picked EMN-210410-165805001

While you may not associate polar bears with the Lincolnshire Wolds, that is one of the delights in store at the latest venture for Clare and Mark Strawson at their Croxby Top Farm.

We are not, of course, talking about the huge carnivorous mammal of the Arctic Circle, but the equally huge pumpkin of the same name.

It is one of eight varieties planted by the Strawsons, who hope their spooktacular sowings will bring success.

Just part of the field of pumpkins ready to be foraged EMN-210510-123626001

Mark said: “Our son did it last year in Derbyshire and we thought why not give it a go here.

“We planted 8,000 seeds back in May and they have grown very vigorously.

“We have lots of different varieties, including the giant white polar bear variety.”

There are pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, which are all edible, plus small decorative gourds.

The mighty polar bear pumpkin on the right EMN-210510-123638001

And this weekend, is the first opportunity to go along and pick your pumpkin ahead of Halloween.

Clare said: “All the pumpkins are edible - except the decorative gourds - so they are ideal for making pies and soups, as well as using for Halloween lanterns.

“We wanted to make it a good little trip out for families to enjoy too, so after picking their pumpkin visitors can go along to our free spooky woodland trail too.

“There are witches, bats and more to discover, with some spooky selfie opportunities in there too.”

“We hope everyone enjoys it and it can become an annual event.”

Lings Farm pumpkin patch can be found on the Croxby village to Rothwell road and will be signposted.

It is open this Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, from 10am to 4pm, and again on October 16 and 17. It will then be open throughout the half term week, from October 23 to October 31 .

There is ample free parking and light refreshments will be on sale.