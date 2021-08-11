New virtual cycling ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats launched for LIVES

LIVES has launched a new virtual cycling fundraiser.

LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service) will stage the 874-mile fundraiser on Wednesday, September 1.

Participants will have the chance to clock up miles at any time of day and in any location (including indoors on an exercise bike), and as an individual or as part of a team.

Rachel Hay, community fundraising manager and lead for this challenge at LIVES, said: “If the thought of covering the entire distance on your own seems a bit daunting, don’t worry, we have got this covered! There is a team element so you can share the 874 miles to the finish line.

“So if you know a few people at work who could join you, or perhaps your part of a cycling club, this is a great way to do something together and raise funds for our lifesaving charity.”

Ringrose Law has come on board as lead sponsor of the event.

Alex Bennett, marketing manager, said: “We are proud to partner with LIVES on this event and give many of the cyclists we know an opportunity to take their love of cycling and apply it to this fantastic challenge.”

All the money raised from the challenge will go towards training and equipping Community First Responders across Lincolnshire – volunteers who attend medical emergencies in their communities, often arriving before paramedics.