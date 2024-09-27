New way of life for pony at Bransby Horses after operation to remove his eye

Ginge has adapted quite well to life with one eye following his surgery

A rescue pony at Bransby Horses is adjusting to a new way of life after having his eye removed following an accident.

Back in February, Welsh cob Ginge severely injured his eye in his field.

It is not known how the injury happened, but it’s thought he may have come into contact with a sharp twig while foraging in the hedgerow.

The injury was causing him significant pain and after not responding to treatment, the veterinary team at Bransby Horses’ decided the best course of action would be to remove the eye under general anaesthetic to prevent him from suffering any further.

The team that looked after Ginge were unsure how he would respond to the treatment, as he can be a challenging pony to handle due to his life before rescue, particularly when injections are involved.

Bransby Horses’ vet, Emma Tune, said: “Ginge’s operation took a couple of hours and all went well. He was a very good patient and it was so lovely to see how much more comfortable he was as soon as his damaged eye was removed.

“I’ve been monitoring him regularly while he has been treated with pain relief and antibiotics and I’m happy to report that his surgical wound has healed really well. Ginge has definitely taken it all in his stride and is back to being his cheeky self with his group of adoring mares.”

The 13-hands-high gelding has been at Bransby Horses for a number of years and the charity’s equine handlers have worked hard to help him overcome his fears.

Team Leader at Ginge’s yard, Rosie Hamer, said: “He has been such a good boy. We didn’t know how he was going to react, but we had no option but to operate on his eye. The fact that he has been so good I think shows that he knew we were helping him.”

Rosie added that instead of a bandage over Ginge’s eye, they used a facemask with a special eye patch built-in, which worked much better for him, and he is now happily back in his field.

Ginge has adapted quite well to life with one eye and has even become easier to handle since the surgery.

For more information about Bransby Horses and how you can support the work they do visit www.bransbyhorses.co.uk.