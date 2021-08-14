New website launched to celebrate Horncastle

A new website has launched, promoting all things Horncastle

LoveHorncastle. com, an off shoot of the Love Lincolnshire Wolds website, gives local businesses and event organisers the chance to promote themselves free of charge and provide inspiration for things to do in the town for residents and visitors alike.

The new platform has been developed with support from a team of dedicated volunteers in the town and builds on the district council’s commitment to help improve Horncastle’s online presence, a request made by the local community through the council’s vital and viable programme.

Over the coming week, volunteers will be visiting businesses throughout the town to help spread the word about LoveHorncastle.com and encouraging them to make sure businesses and events are listed.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and ruraleconomy, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to launch LoveHorncastle.com.

“We saw through our vital and viable programme how important it was to the community that the town have a better digital presence, and this is a great platform to support that.

“I’d encourage our businesses in the town to complete a free listing and make sure they’re helping us shout about the wonderful things Horncastle has to offer.”