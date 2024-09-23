​New weekly cafe scheme at Gainsborough Old Hall to help tackle loneliness

​Gainsborough Old Hall’s cafe has a weekly ‘chatty’ table where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other people

The cafe at Gainsborough Old Hall now hosts a weekly ‘chatty’ table where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other customers.

The scheme launched at the end of August and is available to anybody who feels they need a safe, happy space to spend some time with likeminded people as well as a place to help you feel less lonely or isolated.

​A post on the Gainsborough Old Hall Facebook page said: “Our Chatty Cafe table has been up and running for three weeks now and we've already welcomed some friendly faces, though we wish to make sure as many people are aware of the scheme as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand a good selection of people are not online so we are also spreading the word through posters, leaflets and by word of mouth, please do help us where you can.

“The table runs in our cafe every Friday from 10am to 11.30am.

“It would also help us greatly if we had a couple more volunteers to make sure the table is always manned should people need it.

“It's a great way to spend some time both for yourself and others; an hour and a half of your time could mean the world to someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The table is a way for people to reach out, socialise and gain new bonds, and volunteers are a friendly face to welcome them and help create these new bridges.

“It aims to bring in anybody in society, any age, background or social situation.

“As a volunteer you simply need to complete a short introduction and check up from the scheme organisers.”

The Chatty Cafe Scheme has been receiving funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for the past two years to help grow the number of volunteer-hosted Chatter and Natter tables in hospitality venues nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer visit www.thechattycafescheme.co.uk.

If you are unable to attend the weekly sessions at The Old Hall there is also Online Chatty Cafe Sessions which run two days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm to 1.30pm. Anyone over 18 is welcome, there is no agenda – just chat and company.