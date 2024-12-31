New Year honours for former police chaplain and charity founder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police chaplain and charity founder who has moved to Lincolnshire has been recognised in the King's New Year Honours.

Kerry-Anne Cooper, from Alford, has been appointed MBE for her work as a police chaplain supporting officers at Hertfordshire Police.

“I’m totally blown away by this,” she told Lincolnshire World. “I had no idea what was going on behind my back when I was nominated.”

It was just six months ago that Kerry-Anne and her husband, Owen, both aged 62, moved to Alford. Kerry-Anne had given more than 25 years supporting the local community having found the award-wining Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub charity in Hemel Hemstead and running it with a team of volunteers.

Kerry-Anne Cooper, who has been awared the MBE, with husband Owen.

"The idea behind it was to bring people out of isolation who may not normally have made the trip into town to go into a cafe and meet people because they couldn’t afford it,” she explained.

She says her work as chaplain for Hertfordshire Police for six years before her move to Alford was also close to her heart as her husband was with the Met Police for 22 years.

"The police do incredible and often difficult work when they respond to incidents such as murder or a child’s death,” she explained.

"It’s how they deal with that when they go home where I came in. Helping them navigate their emotions has been very rewarding work.”

Former Lincolnshire Chief Constable, Chris Haward has been awarded a King's Police Medal.

Incoming Chief Constable for Hertfordshire Police Andy Prophet said: “The achievements of Kerry-Anne are nothing short of amazing. Her hard work, compassion and sense of duty are a shining example to us all. She is so deserving of the recognition that has been bestowed upon them.”

Personal challenges, including a spinal injury suffered by her husband, resulted in the decision to make the move to Alford.

"It felt like the right time to make changes – especially as the charity is in a good place with excellent volunteers to run it,” Kerry-Anne said. “We always said we would like to live near the sea and Alford reminds us of where we have come from – a town that feels like a village. We just love it here – it feels like coming home.”

In spite of taking time out over Christmas to enjoy being new grandparents, Kerry-Anne said she is looking forward to getting more involved with the community in Alford.

"We said we would give it until after Chrstmas and then look for something to get involved in – now with the MBE what a way to start the New Year!”

There were also honours for former Lincolnshire Chief Constable, Chris Haward, who has been awarded a King's Police Medal in the New Year Honours list. It recognises his distinguished service to policing. Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, said: "I am delighted that Chris has received the honour and it is just reward for the decades of his life that he has dedicated to protecting and serving the public.” Mr Haward left the Force earlier this year. Prior to his departure for a role with the National Police Chiefs' Council, he said: "It has been a privilege to be the Chief Constable and I will look back on my time here with great fondness."