New Year message from Rasen's Mayor

What a momentous year!

Coun Stephen Bunney made the official proclamation of the King's Accession in September

History will remember 2022 for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II; with the war in Ukraine; the ever rising cost of living; strikes by NHS, Rail and Postal employees; along with the devastating surface flooding in Market Rasen in August and November.

By contrast, residents have benefited from community support schemes – led by MRAG and others – the various official and celebratory events of the Platinum Jubilee and the succession of King Charles III.

Advertisement

In addition to the regular monthly markets and Santa’s Christmas Eve visit, several highly successful and enjoyable, mainly, outside events will remain in my mind.

The Platinum Jubilee and the Christmas lights switch on in the Market Square; the Christmas charity football match, family fun sports day, plus the Round Table’s beer festival and fireworksevening event in Rase Park; the Performance of Peter Rabbit in Mill Road Skate Park, in association with the Trinity Arts Centre; Market Rasen Rotary Club’s inaugural Santa Run and the community friendship meals in the Festival Hall.

Advertisement

Thanks to all theseorganisations and individuals who have brought these events about – long may they run!!

Advent, Christmas and the New Year have the welcoming of the ‘new’, along with future improved prospects in common.

Advertisement

Many people will be making resolutions on how to improve their lifestyles and wellbeing.

Many of these resolutions will be broken and forgotten relatively quickly, but for all there is always a small change for the better.

Advertisement

It is my belief that these small changes will combine to ensure that the positive experiences mentioned earlier will be developed and improved.

I am sure that 2023 will be a year where we continue to support and work together to bring happiness and prosperity to the community at large.

Advertisement

As well as being Mayor of Market Rasen, Coun Bunney is also ward representative on West Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.