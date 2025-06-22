New youth hub in Boston praises community spirit after making DIY SOS

The operators of a new youth hub in Boston have praised the town for its community spirit, after a host of businesses, tradespeople and volunteers responded to its ‘DIY SOS’.

Boston Youth Hub got under way in Pescod Hall, in Mitre Lane, in April.

Billed as ‘a safe space for young people aged 12 to 19 years’, it is being run by the health and wellbeing charity Tonic Health, in collaboration with Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire Police.

Last month, Tonic Health held a ‘DIY SOS Week’ to transform the site for its new role; ahead of the soft-launch in April, the building had gone unused for almost three years and was last home to a Mediterrean restaurant.

Pescod Hall, in Mitre Lane, Boston.

The work included: a fresh coat of paint throughout the building; the removal of the previous occupier’s commercial kitchen; the installation of new cooking facilities and a café serving area; and the creation of more open, welcoming café space.

Michael Morris, founder and chief executive officer of Tonic Health, said he was ‘enormously grateful’ for the help.

“This is really what community spirit is all about—and long may it continue,” he said.

A range of businesses and organisations contributed to the project, including: East Kirkby Engineering, Forceshift Skip Hire, Greencore, Lindum Homes, Metsä Group, and Wickes.

Lindum Group helping transform the interior of Pescod Hall for its new role as a youth hub.

Freddie Chambers, co-chairman of Lindum Group, said: “We’re delighted to have been involved in supporting this project. It’s been fantastic to see so many local businesses and volunteers come together to make a difference for young people in the town.

“Our employees and supply chain partners were genuinely keen to get involved, offering time, skills and materials to help bring this brilliant vision to life. The energy, care and collaboration shown by everyone involved has been fantastic and we’re delighted to have played a small part in creating a space for Boston’s young people.”

The project has been supported financially by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, the Richard Lake High Sheriff Fund, and Platform Housing Community Chest, however Tonic Health has still had to dig into its own reserves to make it a reality. The contribution of local volunteers and businesses not only dramatically reduced the set-up costs, but also ‘united the community in support of a shared vision’, it said.

“This has been a true team effort,” Michael said. “The building now stands not only as a physical space but as a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together as a community. We’re so proud of what’s been accomplished – and even more excited for what’s to come.”

The Boston Youth Hub is open Wednesdays and Fridays, 3.30-6pm, and Saturdays, 10am to 2pm.

It includes a café, lounge space, pool table, table tennis, darts and a space to work from. Entry is free.