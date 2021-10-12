Members and officers of Saxilby Parish Council, volunteers, members of Bridge Street Working Group, and residents of Bridge Place welcomed representatives from Lovell Homes, including Robert Adams, regional managing director, to the re-opening of newly redeveloped Bridge Place Corner.

Mr Adams and resident David Willey cut the ribbon at the official re-opening ceremony.

Lovell Homes was instrumental in moving the Bridge Place Corner improvements forward, by kindly donating and installing a new curved path that runs across the corner of the area and t he firm has planted a tree to leave a lasting feature for future generations.

The official re-opening of the newly redeveloped Bridge Place Corner

A new bench has also been installed following grants from the Canal and River Trust and Coun Jackie Brockway.

Shelia Hughes, a member of Bridge Street Working Group, said: “The working group and volunteers have worked tirelessly to make improvements to this heritage area in-line with our master plan.

"We are delighted that residents are sitting on the bench and enjoying this little garden and views of the waterfront.”

Robert Adams said: “It was a privilege to attend the official opening of Bridge Place Corner, where there is an arched path we provided funding for near to our Ingleby View development in Saxilby.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this opening has been a long time in the making, but we’re thrilled to have been able to attend and see the unique bench sitting in pride of place for the local community to enjoy.”

David Cotton, parish council chairman, said: “I am very pleased with the work undertaken by the Bridge Street Working Group in partnership with Lovell Homes, the developer of the Ingleby View site.