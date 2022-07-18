Around 700 seedling cannabis plants were found in a number of rooms across two floors with equipment needed to grow, and we have officers there dismantling it.

They were discovered at a building in Silver Street just after 3am on Thursday, July 14, after officers responded to a report that a window had been smashed at a different building.

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also attended following concerns there may be a fire, and on checking a nearby building which had previously had a fire, they found what appeared to be drug cultivation of cannabis plants. No fire was located, and officers quickly took over the scene to make it safe and ensure the plants are destroyed.

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man and two 28-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug (cannabis), and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offence and released under investigation, and was also arrested on suspicion of entering the UK without leave.

He remains in custody for the immigration offence, and will be released in to the custody of immigration officials.