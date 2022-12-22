Your comments on a new solar energy park on land near Gate Burton are now being used to make changes to the proposal.

Running over six weeks, the consultation offered residents and businesses the opportunity to learn more about the localised changes for Gate Burton Energy Park near Gate Burton, Knaith Park and Willingham-by-Stow.

During this time, Low Carbon asked for views on a number of minor additions it had made to the project boundary, known as indicative Order Limits, which results in a small increase in land allocation.

Advertisement

Mike Rutgers, development director at Low Carbon said: “We are grateful to all the people who took the time to take part in this targeted phase of consultation and provide us with their views.

Comments from the consultation will be used to make changes to the proposal

Advertisement

“The minor nature of the changes does not have any material impact on the proposals we consulted on over the summer, but we were keen to give people living near to the additional areas the opportunity to provide their views and comments on the changes.

"The targeted changes have been made for a number of reasons, with the majority relating to engineering and construction matters.

Advertisement

“The project team will now be working closely to finalise our plans, before our application is submitted.

"We anticipate that our Development Consent Order (DCO) application for Gate Burton Energy Park will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in early 2023.”

Advertisement

Gate Burton Energy Park has the potential to generate approximately 500 megawatts (MW) of renewable electricity, enough clean energy to power more than 160,000 homes and avoid more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Further to the DCO being submitted, the Planning Inspectorate has 28 days to accept Low Carbon’s application for Gate Burton Energy Park and decide if it will proceed to examination stage.

Advertisement

Subject to the application being accepted, those wishing to be involved can register their interest with the Planning Inspectorate who will then keep them updated on further opportunities to contribute.