Two Horncastle-based good causes have received more than £3,000 each to help continue their good work in the community.

First responder charity LIVES and The Horncastle Support Team have received a donation of £3,221.50 each from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’ after the insurers’ agents and staff at the Horncastle agency put them both forward for nomination.

Now in its fourth year, the fund aims to help local frontline charities across the country and forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

The donation for LIVES’ will go towards their ambitious Defibrillator Programme, which aims to introduce the latest available technology to their Responder’s kitbag to ensure they have the best equipment to support patients in a medical emergency.

This is a mammoth fundraising effort that will save many lives in every community across the county.

William Grover, corporate partnerships manager at LIVES, said: “We’re enormously thankful to the Horncastle Agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.

"The money has gone a long way to helping us equip our volunteer Emergency First Responders, Doctors, Paramedics , and Nurses with a new generation of defibrillators that has the power to transform how we respond to medical emergencies, and train for them.”

The donation made to the Horncastle Support Team will help support the work of the Community Larder, an independent food bank providing food for those in need in a five-mile radius from Horncastle which aims to deliver food parcels within 48 hours.

They also try to offer practical support, information and advice to locals through Horncastle Community Links and offer small grants to help with essential items to improve health and wellbeing, as well as home starter packs to people who are moving into a new home, with no furniture or household equipment.

Isabel Forrester, from The Horncastle Support Team said “NFU Mutual Horncastle have provided a generous donation, which will go towards funding the community larder and other support services we offer including packages that will help welcome people to their new homes and lives.”

Victoria Scarborough, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Horncastle, said: “The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on everybody, including our customers and their local communities.

“LIVES and The Horncastle Support Team are making a wonderful difference to our community in these challenging times and we are proud to have been able to nominate these local charities to benefit from NFU Mutual’s national fund.”